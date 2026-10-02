One Massive Joey Porter Jr Concern Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Overlooking

Vibes have been immaculate for Dallas Cowboys Nation since the team traded for star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. It was just the latest aggressive move that Jerry Jones and company have made in an effort to expedite the rebuilding of the defense.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker now has a true shutdown cornerback to pair DaRon Bland with, and it comes at the perfect time while the secondary deals with a flurry of injuries.

During the 2025 season, Porter was a menace in the defensive backfield and was among the best cornerbacks in the league. He had the most snaps without allowing a touchdown, ranked third in passer rating allowed, tied for third in forced incompletions, and was sixth in completion rate allowed.

It's no surprise that the fans, coaching staff, and his teammates are welcoming Porter to Dallas with open arms, but there is one major concern that he will need to get in check if he really wants to take the step to the next level.

Joey Porter Jr. Struggles WIth In One Key Category

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. exchange words | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Porter is a stellar cornerback who immediately upgrades the Cowboys' defensive backfield, there are major concerns about discipline. Since entering the league in 2023, he leads the league in two problematic categories.

Not only does Porter have the most penalties by a defensive player since entering the league (36), but he also has the most defensive pass interference penalties called against him (14), according to ESPN Insights.

There are already concerns about the lack of discipline for the Dallas defense, so the coaching staff will need to ensure that Porter can keep the laundry off the field. His talent is undeniable, but penalties have been problematic.

Luckily, Porter has Parker as his new mentor, and hopefully he can turn the corner in his career. Porter is already elite when it comes to his coverage skills, but cutting the penalties will only solidify his standing as one of the top five cornerbacks in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is expected that Porter will make his Cowboys debut in Week 4 against the Houston Texans after a "miraculous recovery" from his back injury, so we'll have to see if the rust leads to any additional mistakes and penalties on Sunday afternoon if he is able to take the field.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Texans iss set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play alongside color analyst Greg Olsen, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

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