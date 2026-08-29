Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates From Preseason Week 3 Loss to New Orleans Saints

The Dallas Cowboys have had good fortune this offseason when it comes to injuries and they appear to have left their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints mostly unscathed.

There was one injury to talk about, however, as linebacker Marist Liufau exited the contest early due to a forearm injury suffered in the first half of the contest.

After the game was over, Liufau had his arm in a sling, which was the first sign he had suffered something at least somewhat significant.

Not long after that, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Liufau will be on the shelf for "weeks" due to a fractured forearm that will require surgery.

"Fractured his forearm, so I think he's going to have surgery as early as Monday," Schottenheimer told reporters. "What a great competitor and he'll be back."

Schottenheimer wouldn't rule out the Cowboys placing Liufau on injured reserve to begin the season.

"Yeah, we'll look at it," he said of a possible IR placement for Liufau. "Sounds like it's going to be surgical, so you're talking about some weeks, but I don't want to put a timeframe on it right now.

Because of a shift in the rules, the Cowboys will be able to place two players on injured reserve with a designation to return without having to first save them a spot on the initial 53-man roster. This might actually help Liufau stick in Dallas, as he was a clear cut candidate otherwise.

Returning players

Dallas Cowboys safety Julius Wood (32) reacts to a special teams play during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the players who suffered an injury in the last preseason game or didn't suit up at all in that contest, rookie tight end Michael Trigg and safety Julius Wood returned to action.

Trigg had been battling a toe injury since suffering it in the first preseason game, but he was able to return to practice this week, which was a clear indication he would play in preseason Week 3.

Trigg, who is trying to grab the TE3 spot or force the Cowboys to carry a fourth tight end, did not record a catch on three targets. He'll likely be kept on the practice squad if he's cut and passes through waivers.

Wood, who came back from a concussion, has been a standout throughout the offseason and gave Markquese Bell a run for his money for the final safety spot. Both players saw snaps Friday, with Wood finishing with six tackles and Bell posting two.

As good as Wood played, Schottenheimer's effusive praise of Bell's special teams prowess during the week is a strong hint he's going to make the cut, which leaves Wood in a precarious spot.

Who's still hurt?

Dallas Cowboys tight end DJ Rogers (49) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who has missed extensive time this offseason due to injury, was sidelined once again. He failed to play in a single preseason game and his status for the regular season opener remains up in the air.

Rookie tight end DJ Rogers was another injured player who didn't suit up. Rogers got hurt in practice last week and hasn't been seen since. He's going to miss the cut, but is a candidate for the practice squad if healthy.