Dallas Cowboys Final Training Camp Injury Report is Great News For Fan Favorite TE

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up training camp on Wednesday night, wth an open practice at The Star in Frisco. Fans packed the stands for the padded practice, which provided a final look at the team before hitting the field for the NFL preseason finale on Friday night.

Dallas wraps up the preseason at AT&T Stadium against the New Orleans Saints in primetime.

Luckily for the Cowboys, the team has managed to stay relatively healthy throughout training camp. Unlike recent years, there have been no devastating injuries, and the team's star players have avoided anything more than some minor nagging issues.

Ahead of Wednesday's session, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media and provided an injury update, while sharing positive news for undrafted free agent tight end Michael Trigg, who is a fan favorite and has incredible potential. Trigg has been dealing with a toe issue.

Dallas Cowboys Final Injury Report of Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trigg began working himself back to full strength and was eased back into practice on Wednesday night. While Trigg was back on the practice field, there were a handful of players who are still battling injuries and were held out of the final session.

Reserve offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (knee), defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (groin), and defensive back Julius Wood (concussion) were all held out of practice.

For Wood, it could deliver a major blow to his chances of making the 53-man roster, with tight competition at safety. Wood is battling the likes of Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark for the final safety spot, but is at a distinct disadvantage because the other two excel on special teams.

We'll have to see how the situation plays out in the coming days and whether the lingering issues end up impacting who makes the regular season roster. All of the information you need for the Cowboys' preseason finale on Friday night can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints TV & Viewing Info

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe warms up as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform at AT&T Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: ESPN Unlimited

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -136, Saints +113

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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