Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After Week 2 Win Over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in a 37-20 win in a game that featured multiple injuries for both teams.

By far the most notable injury of the game came when Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels went down at the end of the first half before being carted off. He was ruled out for the rest of the game before being diagnosed with a dislocated elbow.

However, here are the injuries that Dallas dealt with during the game.

P.J. Locke, S

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (1) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke suffered a foot injury on Washington's first offensive drive of the game. The injury was non-contact, as he came up limping after running in the open field.

He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, Locke was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the game.

His status will be one to watch headed into Week 3.

Cobie Durant, CB

After laying on the ground in the back of the end zone, Durant accidentally got stepped on in the back of his groin area in painful-looking fashion by Cowboys safety Markquese Bell.

Durant then got checked up on by trainers before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys secondary has had its struggles early on this season, and can't afford to lose Durant if they want to improve moving forward.

Dee Winters, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (53) reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winters exited in the first half with a shoulder injury before being listed as questionable to return.

Fortunately, he returned to the game and should be good moving forward.

His brief exit caused some notable concern, as the Cowboys are already without DeMarvion Overshown due to a hamstring injury.

Jaishawn Barham, LB

As if Winters' brief absence wasn't already concerning enough, the Cowboys linebacker room got hit another scare with Barham went to the injurt tent in the second half.

But it didn't take long for him to show the fans that he's doing just fine. The rookie linebacker forced a fumble on his first play back in the game.

Dallas recovered the fumble and the offense took advantage with a two-play touchdown drive.

Barham dealt with a groin injury during training camp, so his status remains one to watch, but his return to the game in the second half is a good sign for him heading into Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

Jake Ferguson, TE

The officials stopped the game in the fourth quarter to send Ferguson off the field for a potential injury. That typically happens when a player shows signs of a concussion.

Per reports from Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com, Ferguson took a trip to the medical tent as a result, but spoke with the media after the game and appears to be good to go moving forward.

Ferguson finished with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

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