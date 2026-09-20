Dallas Cowboys Lose Starting Safety to Non-Contact Injury vs Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to put together a bounce-back performance on defense in Week 2's home opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

But doing so only got more difficult after the first drive, as Dallas got hit with yet another injury on defense.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was already ruled out due to a forearm injury. Now, new Dallas safety P.J. Locke is dealing with an injury of his own in just his second game with the team.

P.J. Locke Helped Off After Foot Injury on First Drive

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke (1) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke is dealing with a foot injury, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. The replay on the FOX broadcast showed him running in for a tackle, but coming up with a limp before making contact with another player.

Locke then had to be helped off with arms around two members of the training staff during Washington's first drive of the game on Sunday.

He then headed off to the locker room after making his way off the field, this time under his own power, per reports from Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Locke signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Dallas this offseason after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

He had two total tackles in Dallas' season-opening loss the New York Giants in Week 1.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.

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