Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Following Week 1 Loss to New York Giants

As if the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the New York Giants wasn't bad enough, the team also saw two key players suffer injuries.

Both of those injuries came in the second half, when safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown were forced to exit the contest early with their ailments.

There were already concerns about Dallas' defense after the hideous performance we witnessed on Sunday night, so losing Hooker and Overshown were the last things the Cowboys needed.

DeMarvion Overshown injury update

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown exited in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury that left the Cowboys linebacker hobbled. Overshown came down with the issue after tripping over a Giants player on a running play. He was able to leave the field under his own power.

This is just the latest injury concern for Overshown, who has been plagued by significant injuries throughout his career.

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he did not have an update on the severity of the injury and more testing would be done on Monday.

"The team does not yet know the severity of Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown’s hamstring injury," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote. "Should know more after testing tomorrow.

If he's forced to miss time, rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham will likely step into a starting role, and Shemar James will see his role increased, also. Dallas has Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson on the practice squad for more help.

But, at this point, the Cowboys might want to explore their options in the trade and free-agent markets in the event Overshown goes on the shelf.

There's this guy named Bobby Wagner still available on the open market and it certainly wouldn't hurt to bring him in.

Malik Hooker injury update

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Overshown, Hooker exited the game in the fourth quarter with a forearm injury and did not return. Hooker was spotted heading to the locker room after getting checked out on the sideline.

Schottenheimer told reporters after the game that Hooker might have fractured his forearm, which would mean an extended absence for the veteran.

"Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said safety Malik Hooker might have fractured his forearm," The Athletic's Jon Machota wrote.

Hooker was the safety alongside Jalen Thompson when Caleb Downs was in the slot. Dallas will deploy P.J. Locke in Hooker's spot, assuming he indeed misses time, and one of Markquese Bell or Alijah Clark should see more work.

We certainly would not rule out the Cowboys making a move at this spot, either.

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