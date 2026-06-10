Dallas Cowboys UDFA Emerging As Sleeper Candidate To Push For Starting Reps

The second week of Dallas Cowboys OTAs is underway, with less than one week until the team reports to duty for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 16.

With the offseason program in full swing, position battles are heating up, and some unexpected players have been making a strong impression. One of the most underrated position battles for the Cowboys leading up to the season is at tight end, where the team has a loaded room and one of the most highly-touted undrafted free agent prospects looking to carve out his role.

Recently, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report shared a list of "UDFA sleepers most likely to lock down a starting job" during the 2026 season, with tight end Michael Trigg continuing to receive high praise.

Trigg was one of the best available players after the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has not disappointed to start his rookie campaign.

Could Michael Trigg Earn Starting Reps?

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest obstacles for Trigg and Kay's bold prediction is the competition he will face. With Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson, former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and promising talents like Brevyn Spann-Ford on the roster, Trigg will have to fight to land a roster spot.

But, if he can step up and perform at the level many expect, we could see Trigg adding a new wrinkle in the Dallas offense.

"While the Cowboys already have a quality starting TE in Jake Ferguson and a decent backup in Luke Schoonmaker, the league has been trending towards more usage of 13 personnel (meaning three tight ends on the field). Due to this ongoing offensive revolution, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dallas' staff work with that personnel grouping more frequently in 2026," Kay wrote.

"Trigg may have the natural talents to thrive as a pro, but he still needs to outwork veterans Princeton Fant and Brevyn Spann-Ford, along with fellow UDFA DJ Rogers, for a chance to make the roster. If Trigg can put it all together and truly shine during training camp, there's an outside chance he pushes for starter reps."

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall defends | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Last season, Trigg had a breakout year at Baylor with 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. There has never been a question about his talent, but maturity is where the concerns lie for the 23-year-old.

All it will take is a strong offseason program for Trigg and showing an impressive work ethic to show that he deserves a spot on the roster. And if that happens, don't be surprised to see Schoonmaker's name floated in trade conversations as training camp winds down.

A closer look at the Cowboys' remaining offseason workout schedule can be seen below.

2026 Cowboys Offseason Program: OTAs & Mandatory Minicamp Dates

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OTAs: Monday, June 1, Tuesday, June 2, Thursday, June 4, Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp: Tuesday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20

Training Camp: Training camp dates TBD

Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

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