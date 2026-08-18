Good & Not So Good From Cowboys' Final Regular Training Camp Practice in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their first practice since the preseason Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and the session was their 11th practice of training camp overall.

Dallas did not don pads for the session and instead will hold off on their next padded practice until Tuesday, when they will square off with the New Orleans Saints in their latest joint session.

Ahead of practice on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there would be a shake-up in personnel to give the team new looks following the exhibition opener.

“We’ve made some adjustments. We’re creating competition, and you guys will see some of those today," Schotty said. "All of the guys have been informed of why we’re making those decisions. Nothing is finalized, but we’re trying different combinations of people.”

“Some guys have earned the right to move up and get different reps, and other guys maybe need to play a little bit better and might lose a rep or two. We’re a long way from being done," Schottenheimer added.

Once practice began, it was clear Schottenheimer meant every word of what he said. We'll go over the adjustments and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from Monday.

Not so good: New injuries

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Phil Mafah (ribs), Israel Abanikanda (ribs) and Jaydon Blue (ribs) were limited at practice with new injuries suffered in Preseason Week 1.

Jonathan Bullard (groin) remained sidelined, and rookie Michael Trigg (toe) is a new addition to the injury report and didn't participate, either.

Good: Barham among returning players

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, Zion Childress, Jaishawn Barham and Devin Moore all returned to full practice after missing multiple with their injuries. Childress had been out the longest.

Good: Personnel adjustments

Dallas Cowboys tackle Drew Shelton (67) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Harris noted that Schottenheimer delivered on his promise for personnel adjustments, which we think is a good thing because this is the time to try different things.

Dallas shook up its second-team offensive line after a poor showing in preseason Week 1. From left to right it was: Drew Shelton, Trevor Keegan, Nick Leverett, T.J. Bass and Nate Thomas.

In preseason Week 1, Shelton was on the right side and Thomas was on the left, Bass was at center and Ajani Cornelius played at right guard, so Leverett is getting the biggest bump here.

While the entire unit outside of Bass wasn't good in preseason Week 1, Shelton had the roughest outing of all offensive linemen. The rookie looked overmatched and permitted three pressures and two QB hits and posted a putrid 34.5 Pro Football Focus grade. It was his first live action in the NFL, so we'll give him a break for now.

Malik Davis was the first running back up after Javonte Williams. We wouldn't read too much into Davis getting the RB2 reps since Blue, Mafah and Abanikanda were all hurt. If that happens when Blue and Mafah are at full strength, then we'll really be intrigued.

Joe Milton operated as QB2 over Sam Howell. Schotty basically admitted that Milton was behind Howell in the QB2 race before practice, but Milton putting together a strong showing in his preseason debut appears to have helped his cause. Schotty wouldn't commit to who would start in preseason Week 2.

Devin Moore received first-team reps over Caelen Carson, who had a decent game outside of his three penalties, two of which came one drive that assisted in Seattle's only points of the game. We still think Carson makes the roster, but he might get bumped down the depth chart if he can't clean up his mistakes.

Good: More first-team reps for Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already noted Barham's return from a groin injury, and he was thrust back into first-team work when Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown weren't on the field, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

With Winters and Overshown still playing ahead of Barham with the ones, the rookie remains the LB3 for now, but clearly he's in striking distance for a starting job.

Good: A dominant day for the offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much attention on the defense, which has given the offense plenty of fits throughout training camp, it was a win for Dak Prescott and Co. on Monday.

Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com noted Prescott and the offense "dominated today's practice — in a big way."

Todd Archer recorded touchdown catches for George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin and Jake Ferguson. Turpin scored on a deep ball from Prescott and both Pickens and Ferguson reeled their grabs in with one hand.

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