Phil Mafah Headlines Dallas Cowboys' List of Injuries From Preseason Week 1 Win

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong effort on Saturday night, securing a convincing win to kick off the 2026 NFL preseason. After a slow start for the defense, we saw some flashes of brilliance, as the unit locked in and Dallas secured a 17-7 win after posting three straight shutout quarters.

It was also great to see the Cowboys escaped Week 1 of the preseason without any major injuries, but there was still a notable setback that could help shape the 53-man roster.

Around halftime, backup running back Phil Mafah, who is one of the players battling for the wide-open RB2 job, exited with a chest injury.

Mafah was ultimately unable to return and was officially ruled out. The question now is just how much time, if any, Mafah misses during the remainder of camp and the preseason. The good news, however, is that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Mafah should be okay, but we won't officially know more until he undergoes further testing when the team returns to Oxnard.

List of Dallas Cowboys Injuries From Preseason Week 1 Win

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of Cowboys players missed Saturday's primetime showdown because of pre-existing injuries. Rising rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham and rookie cornerback Devin Moore are nursing groin injuries, while safety Zion Childress (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (hamstring/groin) were also held out of action.

During the game, Mafah's injury was the most notable, but there were a couple of other players who were banged up throughout the night.

Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron, who has had a strong training camp that included a multi-interception scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams, made a brief trip to the medical tent before returning. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, it appeared Barron was going through concussion protocol.

Second-year defensive tackle Jay Toia was also briefly looked at by trainers, but there was no further word on what the issue was.

Dallas will now return to Oxnard for two more practices, including a Tuesday scrimmage with the New Orleans Saints, before heading to Glendale for a Week 2 preseason clash with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys will then return home to Frisco and hold a handful of open practices for the fans ahead of the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

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