Projected Landing Spots For Dallas Cowboys' Best Remaining Free Agents

The 2026 NFL Draft is now behind us and that means it's time to keep an eye on the free-agent market, where the Dallas Cowboys have already been busy adding a few players in what is known as the second wave of free agency.

The Cowboys added a pair of wide receivers in Tyler Johnson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and signed a veteran linebacker in Curtis Robinson to bring in another depth option on defense.

While those players and some others have found new homes after the draft, there are still some Cowboys free agents that haven't been signed yet.

Here's a look at the four best Cowboys free agents and our predictions for where they're going to land.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney: Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney doesn't look like he's coming back to Dallas after leading the team in sacks with 8.5 last season, and the reason appears to have to do with his being a lackluster fit in Christian Parker's defensive scheme.

While Clowney's sack production was good on the surface, it was a bit of smoke and mirrors, as 4.5 of those sacks came in the final two games of the season.

Even still, the Chicago Bears could use his services after they did not draft an edge rusher or add one in free agency. Now, that has Chicago depending on two players coming off serious injuries in Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner, and a third in the promising but unproven Austin Booker. Not exactly an ideal situation opposite Montez Sweat.

EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.: Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fowler seems to play his best almost everywhere but Dallas. He had 10 sacks over two seasons with the Cowboys between 2022 and 2023, left for Washington and dropped 10.5 sacks, and then returned to Dallas to post a lackluster three in 2025.

Knowing that pattern, Fowler should be looking to go to another NFC East team in the Philadelphia Eagles, who desperately need more juice along the edge.

Philly traded for Jonathan Greenard, which will be a huge help, but lest we forget they lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency and needed two edge rushers before he departed. Fowler might not solve the Eagles' issues, but there's at least a chance he does.

S Donovan Wilson: Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson started 75 of the 98 games he played in for the Cowboys over the past seven seasons and would offer a strong depth option and possible starter for a safety-needy team.

Wilson has experience playing at both safety spots, but there's no doubt his best spot is in the box, where he is a plus against the run and can avoid being a liability in coverage.

The Bills saw some turnover in their safeties room this offseason with the team cutting ties with Taylor Rapp and signing veterans like Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They also drafted Jalon Kilgore out of South Carolina.

But Gardner-Johnson is the definition of mercurial and could erupt and get himself cut at any moment, Stone hasn't played well in the past two seasons, and Kilgore is a total wild card as a rookie. More depth is needed in Buffalo and Wilson can provide it.

LB Kenneth Murray: Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Murray was one of the Cowboys' two failed attempts to address the linebacker position last season, along with Logan Wilson. We don't have to talk about all that, though.

At this point in his career, it has become quite clear that Murray's best spot is as a depth piece and special teamer, as he's extremely limited defensively, even with his athleticism.

The Cincinnati Bengals could be a solid landing spot. After all, the Bengals could use more insurance behind two young linebackers in Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter, a pair of 2025 draft selections that did not do great together last season.

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