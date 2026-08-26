Cowboys' Jerry Jones Remembers Dolly Parton With Touching Statement

The world lost a legend on Tuesday, August 25, when it was revealed that country music icon Dolly Parton passed away at age 80. She died in Nashville, where she was surrounded by her family, after a private battle with cancer, her team revealed.

Everyone who listens to music knows the influence that Dolly had on the industry, from her songwriting to unforgettable vocals.

Cowboys fans may also remember her iconic Thanksgiving halftime show in 2023, during the team's shellacking of the division rival Washington Commanders. During her performance, Dolly rocked the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms and put on an epic performance for the crowd at AT&T Stadium.

On Tuesday night, after the team's first practice back in Frisco since returning from Oxnard, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones took some time to reflect on Dolly Parton and the influence she had around the globe.

Jerry Jones Remembers Dolly Parton

Jerry Jones on Dolly Parton: "She transcended being a great entertainer to a wonderful person..." pic.twitter.com/lIgqVtSEsN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 26, 2026

When it comes to Dolly Parton, her influence extends far beyond the world of music and entertainment, she was a true global cultural icon who leaves behind an immortal legacy that also includes philanthropy, with unmatched kindness.

"Truly one of the great role models of our country. She transcended being a great entertainer to a wonderful person," Jones said. "She's a role model to all of us.

"We're so thrilled that we got to have her here for our Thanksgiving Day kickoff, and [I will] never forget her giving a million dollars to the Salvation Army."

After her Thanksgiving Day performance at AT&T Stadium in 2023, Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland had a stellar moment of his own, setting the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in league history (5). Bland intercepted now-Cowboys backup Sam Howell in the fourth quarter and returned it to give the Cowboys a 45-10 lead. It's a game that Jerry Jones will remember forever.

“I don’t know that I’ve had a day like this. And I’ll include them all; I’ll put Super Bowls in there. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a better day with the Cowboys than today,” Jones said after the game, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Our deepest condolences go out to Parton's family, friends, and millions of fans during this incredibly difficult time.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —