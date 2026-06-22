Cowboys LB Dee Winters Named Among Under-The-Radar Breakout Candidates

Despite the entire defense being abysmal in 2025, there was no spot with more issues for the Dallas Cowboys than at linebacker.

They leaned heavily on Kenneth Murray, who was a liability, especially in the passing game. They also traded for Logan Wilson, which proved to be a miss. Of course, the mere fact that fans were so excited about Wilson’s arrival shows just how desperate things are.

This year, they have far more hope and it’s not simply centered on DeMarvion Overshwon entering the season healthy. The Cowboys are also high on Dee Winters, who was added in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL draft.

Winters is coming off the best season of his career, but is still considered an under-the-radar talent. He’s also someone who could make a major impact, according to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, who named Winters as a relatively unknown player who will have a major impact in 2026. Davenport believes Winters is ready for his new role and says he gives the Cowboys “much-needed stability”which was sorely needed at linebacker.

Dee Winters excited to work with Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Winters said he was surprised to be traded to Dallas. The TCU product also stated that he was excited to work with Christian Parker, while claiming his starting experience from 2025 will help him succeed.

"I think just the attention to detail last year, and just kind of understanding what offenses like to do. I feel like I started to pick up on it more as I got reps. Just that experience each and every game getting better and trying to use that motto, I think that really helped me have a decent year last year,” Winters said via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“He wants to get me in space. He feels like one of my assets is me being in space and being able to make tackles in space. Just run and hit with my physicality and speed that I bring to the game. Him and I both are excited to see what that looks like and go from there."

Winters gives the Cowboys true sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability. Pairing him and Overshown should give them a vastly improved duo at inside linebacker. Throw in rookie Jaishawn Barham, and there’s some understandable optimism entering the new year.

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