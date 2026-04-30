'Surprised' Dee Winters Right At Home With Cowboys But Has A Lot To Learn

One of the biggest surprises of the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft involved one of their fifth-round picks, but it wasn't because of a selection the Cowboys made.

Instead, it was the trade for linebacker Dee Winters. Sure, Dallas had been rumored to be looking at a trade for a veteran linebacker, but Winters wasn't on anyone's radar.

The deal saw the Cowboys give up one of their 2026 fifth-round picks to the San Francisco 49ers for Winters, who is now in line to start next to DeMarvion Overshown. For the first time since that trade went down, Winters addressed the media and said he was surprised to be traded. That said, he's happy to be a Cowboy.

"I was surprised quite a bit," Winters said. "But everything happens for a reason and I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy."

Truth be told, the writing was on the wall that Winters could be moved. After all, the 49ers re-signed Dre Greenlaw earlier this offseason after he was cut by the Denver Broncos, and that acquisition made Winters expendable.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

But, with Winters being from Texas and having attended both high school and college in the state, and with him having a home in Arlington currently, it all worked out perfectly.

"Dee Winters said he was literally 'moving stuff in' to his new house in Arlington, having just stopped for some BBQ, when he got the call he'd been traded to the Cowboys," Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com relayed.

"He's thrilled to be home for good."

Another reason this trade was perfect for Winters is it gives him a chance to start. Had he stayed in San Francisco, he likely would've been the team's LB4, at best with Greenlaw, Fred Warner and Tatum Bethune all under contract.

Dee Winters' 2026 outlook with Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winters admitted that he's not familiar with the 3-4 defense, but said he's already hard at work learning the playbook.

The plan for Winters in the Cowboys' defense is to play in space and "run and hit" to "maximize his physicality," Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

Another positive with Winters is he has experience with the green dot, a role the Cowboys needed to fill. But Winters doesn't have much, as he just started being used in that role last season.

“There’s a first time for everything, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes," he said.

While the Cowboys did draft Jaishawn Barham, it's Winters who is going to get the nod next to Overshown, barring something unforeseen. Interestingly enough, Winters and Overshown accompanied one another on a 30 visit to Dallas in 2023.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Acquiring Winters wasn't the big splash Cowboys fans were hoping for at linebacker, but adding the veteran was still a very solid move.

Along with adding some experience and the ability to be the green dot, Winters is a solid run defender and isn't a liability in coverage. He definitely has the tools to be an upgrade over what Dallas had last season.

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