Dee Winters' Range Gives Dallas Cowboys Defense Unique New Edge

The Dallas Cowboys received high praise for their new rookie class after an outstanding performance in the 2026 NFL Draft. But while the incoming rookies have generated the buzz and excitement, there was another move that has been flying under the radar.

During Day 2 of the draft, the Cowboys shipped their fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Dee Winters.

The 25-year-old Winters may not be a household name, but he's coming off of a stellar season where he started all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 101 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and one interception returned for a touchdowns.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker bringing a versatile, multi-front scheme, there is a lot of reason for excitement surrounding Winters and what he could bring to Big D. Paired with DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys could now have one of the most dynamic linebacker duos that can cover every inch of the field from sideline to sideline.

What Dee Winters Brings To Dallas

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Overshown, Winters began his college career as a safety before making the move to linebacker. That experience highlights his versatility, which Parker covets, and also allows him to bring unmatched range to the position.

Tommy Yarrish of The Mothership recently outlined some of the characteristics that will allow Winters to shine with the Cowboys, from his ability to "get to the flat and breaking up the pass" to quick play recognition and sure tackling.

Winters has the eye discipline you need to excel at linebacker, and when you pair him with Overshown you will have two linebackers who are flying all over the field.

That's a dynamic the Cowboys' defense, which ranked No. 30 overall in total defense last season, desperately lacked last season, with an aging linebacking corps that lacked athleticism and struggled in pursuit.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Now, the Cowboys have an injection of youth, and it's going to be exciting to see how his skill set fits into Parker's scheme and whether he can continue to build off of his breakout season in 2025.

We'll get our next look at Winters adapting to Dallas when the team returns to The Star on Monday, June 1, when the team reports for the start of organized team activities. The intensity will then ramp up with mandatory minicamp from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20.

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