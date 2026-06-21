The Underrated Cowboys Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were intent on fixing their disastrous defense from a year ago. Their first move was to bring in Christian Parker, who gives them a rising star at defensive coordinator. From there, the focus shifted to building a roster that would fit his scheme.

That led to multiple additions as the Cowboys will have a new-look defense with more new starters than returning. Of those new faces, none are getting more attention than rookie Caleb Downs, and for good reason.

Downs plays a position of need, and is seen as a potential building block. In addition to Downs, the Cowboys will lean heavily on outside linebackers Rashan Gary, who was added in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, and rookie Malachi Lawrence. With those two added to a front seven that includes Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Cowboys are expected to be far more consistent in 2026.

One player who will help just as much as any of those additions, yet isn't getting nearly as much attention, is linebacker Dee Winters.

Dee Winters brings much-needed stability to Cowboys' LB corps

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas traded for Winters during the 2026 NFL draft, landing him in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. A Texas-native, Winters was a standout for TCU and as Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis wrote, he was surprised he would be able to return home and play for the Cowboys.

As for his fit with Dallas, Josh Sanchez wrote on Cowboys On SI that he gives their defense the range they need at the linebacker position. He's a standout in coverage, as is fellow linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. That's no surprise since both players were initially safeties before moving to linebacker.

Winters is also capable of shutting down the run, recording a 62.6 in run defense, according to PFF, in 2025.

Dee Winters is coming off a breakout campaign

San Francisco 49ers LB Dee Winters carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick in 2023, Winters broke out during his third season with San Francisco. He started all 17 games for the first time in his career and had 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception.

Winters was asked to start after Dre Greenlaw left in free agency last year, but following a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos, Greenlaw returned to San Francisco this offseason, which allowed the Cowboys the opportunity to bring him in.

Now, he has a chance to completely revamp the linebacker corps and change the Dallas defense.

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