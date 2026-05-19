Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Explains Why Things Feel Different in Dallas This Year

Jerry Jones admitted this offseason that the Dallas Cowboys needed to change the way they run things. He vowed he would make the appropriate adjustments, which begins with fixing their defense.

Jones changed his approach here as the Cowboys hired 34-year-old Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator. This was a stark change with the previous five coaches to hold this title boasting previous experience as a head coach.

From there, they were actually active in free agency and made multiple trades. Sure, they didn’t land Maxx Crosby, but they have Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, Jalen Thompson, and Caleb Downs who are all significant upgrades at their respective positions.

Emmitt Smith sees positive change in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s not just fans who are noticing the changes either. Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith recently spoke with RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, and said ”things do feel a little bit different” with the Cowboys.

Smith was complimentary of their roster moves, especially the addition of Downs, but said the real difference comes in how quickly they put the George Pickens situation behind them.

Smith agreed with the approach of using the franchise tag and said the front office has eliminated distractions by making their intentions clear from the start. Without the burden of contract drama, Smith believes the focus will now lie where it should.

“You're taking all the distractions off the table and giving the kids and the guys an opportunity to stay focused and locked in on the things that are very, very important,” Smith told Ochoa.

“And that is not only learning the system, gelling as an offense and a defense and a special teams unit, but coming together as a team, fighting for one goal, and one goal in mind is to win the NFC East with an opportunity to get into the playoff and earn the right to go to the NFC Championship game. “

The lack of drama this offseason has been refreshing, and Smith is among those who believe it will help the Cowboys perform much better on the field.

Can the Cowboys end their 30-year drought?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Seeing some positive change taking place in Dallas is a highly encouraging sign for a fan base that has watched their team struggle to get back to their winning ways.

The Cowboys won three titles in the 1990s and have five Super Bowl wins in their history. Now, however, they’re in the midst of a 30-year drought where they not only haven’t won a title, but they haven’t even returned to the NFC Championship game.

We don’t know for sure if these moves will be enough to end that drought, but the hope that better days are ahead finally feels real.

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