Offseason Report Card Suggests Cowboys Solved Major Defensive Issues

As expected, this has been a busy offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones vowed the team would improve after going 7-9-1 in 2025, and identified their defense as the biggest issue. That surprised no one since the Cowboys couldn’t stop a nosebleed this past season.

The first big change came when Jones wisely changed his approach with defensive coordinators. After their past five defensive coordinators came to Dallas with head coaching experience, Jones allowed Brian Schottenheimer to lead a legit search, which resulted in the hiring of Christian Parker.

Adding a bright young mind was only the beginning for Dallas. From there, they began to remake their defensive roster with several key free agency signings, a couple of shrewd trades, and an impressive draft haul.

All of their moves put together led to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski giving Dallas an A- in his offseason report card. What stood out most to him was the way they bounced back from what he called a disastrous trade.

”The Dallas Cowboys have done a respectable job bouncing back from last year's disastrous Micah Parsons trade,” Sobleski wrote.

Dallas Cowboys defensive changes

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas began adding talent on defense before free agency officially began. During the legal tampering period, they agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, adding outside linebacker Rashan Gary in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Once free agency began, they signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. The Cowboys didn’t stop there as they signed defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard.

Their biggest loss was Osa Odighizuwa, who was sent to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. During the draft, however, they made another trade with the 49ers, picking up linebacker Dee Winters in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

As for the draft itself, the Cowboys hit a home run with Caleb Downs and also added Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham.

Cowboys offensive moves have been overlooked

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Cowboys also made two huge moves, which are being overlooked.

The Cowboys re-signed running back Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal. That’s a steal for what he brings to the offense. They also kept George Pickens via the franchise tag, meaning they will return all 11 starters.

Perhaps Sobleski, who was complimentary of the offensive moves as well, would have given the Cowboys an A+ if they did more at cornerback. This was the lone criticism he offered, saying they could have done more at this spot.

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