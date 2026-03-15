Jerry Jones Makes Definitive Statement on Cowboys' Offseason Plan

The Dallas Cowboys have been making a clear statement through the first wave of NFL free agency: the defense will be improved. Dallas has signed several players to improve the secondary while trading for Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary.

The moves have upgraded the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and put the team in a position to take a major step forward in 2026. And it is by design.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke to the FOX crew before Sunday's IndyCar Series race, the Grand Prix of Arlington, outside of AT&T Stadium. Jones sent a clear message about where the team is focusing and where the money will continue to go.

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys offseason moves to fix the defense. pic.twitter.com/VWhSXXPi0D — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 15, 2026

"Well, I'll tell you, I believe we've done one thing. We're figuring out how to stop [opposing offenses]," Jones said. "We can't do anything but go up [on defense, after ranking No. 30 last season], so that's where we're addressing.

"[Defense is] where we're putting our energy and our money."

And there is no better place to spend it. Last season, the Cowboys' defense was the team's Achilles heel and failed to provide the necessary support the team needed to pull out close victories.

With an improved defense and high-flying offense, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to make a playoff push in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.