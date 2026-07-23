Dallas Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Was Totally Blown Away By Fan's Tattoo

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was in attendance at the Fanatics Fest last week and he probably didn't have seeing an incredible tattoo of himself on his bingo card.

Yet, that's exactly what happened. A Cowboys fan walked up to Irvin to get an autograph when the fan pulled up his shorts a bit, revealing the lifelike tattoo of the NFL Hall of Famer on his leg.

Irvin was absolutely blown away by the tattoo, which featured Irvin holding the Super Bowl trophy. The fan wanted Irvin to sign right on the tattoo, and Irvin obliged.

"You out of your mind, man," Irvin told the fan. "He's out of his mind, isn't he?"

"This is a big fan, I've gotta try (signing his leg)," Irvin added before delivering on his promise to sign the impressive tattoo.

There's being a fan, and then there's being a fan to the point of getting a tattoo of a franchise legend on your body. Kudos to the fan, who no doubt went next level getting Irvin inked onto his skin.

Irvin wasn't the only legendary sports figure to make the cut on the fan's leg. We could also make out late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant next to Irvin.

That's one legendary leg.

Michael Irvin's championship mindset

Irvin was a guest on UFC great Daniel Cormier's podcast recently and discussed having a championship mindset, something he said he doesn't see enough of out of today's athletes in sports.

He also admitted that the fact the Cowboys didn't win more Super Bowls during his tenure in Dallas is something that still haunts him to this day.

“And I love the champion mindset because nowadays... it just seems like it’s just different. Like it’s not about winning championships,” Irvin said.

“All I knew about was winning championships," Irvin added. "I won three Super Bowls, and I'm crying about I should have won five. I live in hell thinking about I should have won two more.”

Irvin's sentiment is something you hear often from athletes, even the most successful ones who have won a championship. Quite often, the losses are more painful than the successes are satisfying.

The fact that the Cowboys had as much success as they did during Irvin's tenure and he is still bothered by what Dallas didn't accomplish tells you everything you need to know about how dedicated he was to winning.