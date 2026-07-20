Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Hype Reaches 'Dangerous' Level Ahead Of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys open training camp in Oxnard in one week, and expectations are already soaring before the team even touches down in California or hits the field for practice.

The Cowboys put together an impressive offseason and focused on rebuilding the team's roster on defense, which leads many to believe the team could take a big step forward in 2026 after missing the NFL playoffs for the past two seasons.

But just how much better can the Cowboys be? The "Super Bowl contender" status has already begun, especially from the talking heads in sports media.

ESPN's Get Up recently discussed the Cowboys, with NFL insider Adam Schefter chiming in on the discussion.

Dallas Cowboys Hype Continues To Grow

"I think this team can be dangerous!"@AdamSchefter addresses whether the Cowboys are built for a Super Bowl run ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OMqOnKWIrc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 20, 2026

While there was some tongue-in-cheek discussion about the Cowboys' chances to make a Super Bowl run, Schefter pointed directly to some of the highly-praised moves the team made during free agency and the NFL draft.

From hiring Christian Parker to drafting Ohio State All-American defensive back Caleb Downs, there were a handful of high-profile moves the team made that could make an immediate impact.

Schefter also pointed to one of the most underrated moves of the offseason in Dallas, which was signing free agent safety Jalen Thompson.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, you bring up Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, and they get back a healthy DeMarvion Overshown at linebacker. And don't sleep on the safety that they signed, Jalen Thompson," Schefter said,

"Jalen Thompson, who they really like as well, so there are a lot of defensive reinforcements. The defense was playing better at the end of last year, which isn't saying all that much, but they were better, and I think this team could be dangerous."

Last season, Thompson recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts, and he has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

There is no denying that he can be an impact playet in Parker's scheme, thanks to the versatility he brings to the defensive backfield. But while Schefter is right about the defensive reinforcements that are coming, Cowboys fans know all to well that July is way too early to fall into the "this is our year" chatter, but at least the team isn't entering the year as a laughing stock.

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