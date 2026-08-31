Dallas Cowboys Lose Practice Squad Hopeful To Miami Dolphins After Roster Cuts

Sunday was a tough day for players all across the NFL as they were informed they didn't make their respective team's initial 53-man roster. While these are business decisions, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reminded everyone of the human element in effect.

On Monday, Schottenheimer kicked off his press conference by saying the Cowboys had to move on from some "incredible young men and really good football players." Dallas said goodbye to players who once seemed to be a big part of the plans in Jaydon Blue, as well as some promising young defenders such as cornerback Reddy Steward and defensive tackle Tommy Dunn.

They then had to sit back and allow the waiver wire period pass before being able to retain some of those players via the practice squad. Teams had until 1:00 p.m. EST to make their claims and unfortunatley for Dallas, that meant they lost someone they hoped would be back on the practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys preseason star claimed by Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys safety Julius Wood celebrates after intercepting a pass against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dallas lost just one player on waivers, with the Miami Dolphins adding safety Julius Wood, who had been a star in the preseason.

In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Wood had five tackles and then added seven against the Arizona Cardinals. He was dealing with a concussion which put his status in jeopardy ahead of Week 3, but suited up and had and six against the New Orleans Saints. That gave him 18 tackles in three games as he proved to have a nose for the football.

It is such a help to have a safety like Julius Wood who can impact the run from split safety alignments. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/bHZRGGc1YY — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 29, 2026

Oddly enough, this isn't the first tine the Cowboys lost Wood to a waiver claim. Signed as an underafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2024, Wood turned heads during his first offseason with the Cowboys but was released ahead of their final cuts. He was claimed by the Tennessee Titans and he played in nine games as a rookie.

He returned to Dallas in 2025 after being a late cut by Tennessee and was again fighting for a role with America's Team this year.

Why did the Cowboys waive Julius Wood?

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wood proved capable of playing as an "in-the-box" safety, he was beaten out by Alijah Clark. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2025, Clark made the Dallas roster last year and appeared in 11 games.

While he didn't make as many splash plays as Wood, Clark was a fixture on special teams in 2025, playing in 55 percent of the snaps (174). His value on special teams made him the favorite among the coaching staff, which is why Wood was exposed to waivers and eventually lost.

For Wood, it could wind up being a blessing in disguise, since he could get more playing time on a rebuilding team such as Miami, who was very active on the waiver wire.

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