Dallas Cowboys' Perfect Answer at LB Just Fell Into Their Lap With NFL Roster Cuts

After watching Jaishawn Barham during the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have to feel better about the state of their linebacking corps. Barham looked the part of an NFL player and despite being a third-round pick, it appears as though he could challenge for a starting spot early.

Even if he doesn't start, the Cowboys have DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters, giving them two players they believe in. The problem is that the depth behind their top three options is questionable, which is why this could be a position where Dallas looks for help ahead of Week 1.

While they're surely going to keep an eye on every player who is waived as teams trim their rosters to 53 players, the Cowboys might have already been gifted the answer to their concerns. On Sunday, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins are releasing linebacker Tyrel Dodson, and since he's a vested veteran, he will immediately become a free agent.

The #Dolphins have released veteran LB Tyrel Dodson, who started 16 games last season and recorded 129 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. pic.twitter.com/OFGVzejjJl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2026

Dallas has been linked to Miami linebackers throughout the offseason. Jordyn Brooks was the most popular name, but as I previously wrote, once Brooks signed an extension, Dodson became a viable option. While Dodson isn't as flashy as Brooks, he had a monster season in 2025 with 129 tackles and a career-high five sacks.

PFF gave him a grade of 55.3 overall, but Dodson was strong against the run with a 66.1 against the run and a 66.2 pass rushing grade. Initially signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019, Dodson is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has 43 starts in 92 appearances. The Dallas roster is void of that type of experience, making Dodson a perfect addition, should they decide to make the move.

Miami Dolphins were crowded at linebacker

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson celebrates after making an interception against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins were expected to make one of their veteran linebackers available following their moves in the 2026 NFL draft. Miami selected Jacob Rodriguez in the second round and he's expected to start as a rookie.

In Round 4, they added Trey Moore and Kyle Louis, giving them plenty of depth. Once they signed Brooks, it became apparent they were going to allow him to stay as the veteran leader while building a younger corps around him. That left Dodson on the outside looking in, but he could find a nice landing spot in Dallas.

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