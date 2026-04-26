Cowboys Sign Top UDFA Michael Trigg, Adding Elite Measurables At TE

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong showing during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and picked up right where they left off after Mr. Irrelevant was named.

Dallas wasted no time building its class of undrafted free agents and immediately made a splash by signing a player who many considered the best UDFA available, Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg.

Trigg is known for his highlight-reel catches and elite measurables, standing 6-foot-4, 240-pounds. Trigg's 34-inch and a quarter arms land in the 91st percentile among tight end prospects since 2011, and his 10-and-a-half-inch hands land in the same percentile. He lands in the 99th percentile among tight end prospects since 2011 with a longer than 7-foot wingspan.

Dallas previously met with Trigg during the Pro Day, where there was high praise for his "go-go gadget arms' and ability to bring in the ball. However, some off-field concerns caused Trigg to go undrafted, but the Cowboys will now give him an opportunity to earn his place in the league.

Michael Trigg Gets His Shot In Dallas

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells spent a lot of time working with Trigg during Baylor's Pro Day, which allowed him an opportunity to get some intel on the prospect. Wells "was by Trigg’s side for the majority of Sunday’s Pro Day," according to reporters at the workout.

With his wingspan and ability to haul in stunning catches, it's going to be interesting to see how Trigg fits into a loaded tight end room that features Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson, former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and promising talents Brevyn Spann-Ford and Princeton Fant. Of course, he will need to show that he has matured over the years.

Trigg had a breakout year in 2025, recording 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end.

.@dallascowboys TEs coach Lunda Wells spent a ton of time with Trigg at his pro day. Trigg is a phenomenal talent, but obviously teams had too much intel on his past. He actually matured a lot this past season @BUFootball . https://t.co/r2SxlXVUqk — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) April 25, 2026

Trigg will certainly be a player to watch when the Cowboys kick off rookie minicamp and he aims to get his footing in the league. There is no denying Trigg's talent and physical tools, we will just have to see if he can put it all together.

You can check out all of the Cowboys' UDFA signings here.

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