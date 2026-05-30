Ranking Cowboys' 4 Most Intriguing Position Battles Entering OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys will meet for OTAs beginning June 1, which means the long offseason is nearing a conclusion. Not long after their voluntary workouts, the Cowboys will have a short mandatory minicamp, then won't meet again until late July for training camp in Oxnard.

While the upcoming practices are voluntary, the Cowboys typically have a high attendance rate. It's also a good idea for players fighting for a spot on the roster to attend and soak up as much coaching as possible.

Recently, I wrote about the position battles which will be the most important for the team in the 2026 season. Now, let's look at the ones that might not be incredibly vital, but will still be intriguing for fans.

Reserve Inside Linebacker: Shemar James, Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Shemar James was a surprise contributor for the Cowboys as a rookie. The fifth-round pick out of Florida played in 14 games with six starts and recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks. While the numbers were impressive, James earned a low grade of 39.9 from PFF, including a 40.9 in coverage and 38.2 in run defense.

To be fair, he didn't get much help, which put him in bad positions often, so there's hope that he can improve with a better supporting cast. He won't be handed the main reserve spot behind Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown, however, with rookie Jaishawn Barham offering plenty of competition.

Barham lined up at linebacker and EDGE for Michigan and offers an intriguing skill set. He claims he's in Dallas to take jobs and OTAs will give him his first chance to make a name for himself.

Defensive Line: Jonathan Bullard, LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton walks off the field after practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Much has been made about Christian Parker running a 3-4 scheme, but in today's NFL, teams are more often playing in the nickel. Still, there will be times when Parker wants to use a three-man line with big defensive ends.

Jonathan Bullard fits that mold at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. He's not an elite pass rusher, but Bullard was ranked 29th in run defense among defensive lineman last season, according to PFF. He comes in with 10 years of experience and was an underrated signing.

He will also have an underrated rookie fighting for his spot. LT Overton out of Alabama was selected 137th overall and gives Dallas another massive defensive lineman who can stuff the run. The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Overton has extensive experience in a 3-4 and is already impressing teammates. Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis recently detailed how veteran Otito Ogbonnia warned veterans not to sleep on Overton.

Wide Receiver Depth: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jonathan Mingo, Anthony Smith, Traeshon Holden

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There's no doubt about the top four receiver spots in Dallas. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin aren't going anywhere. That leaves the WR5 spot up for grabs, and potentially the sixth if they decide to go that deep (although that seems unlikely).

There will be four names to watch in that receiver battle including veteran free agent addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, second-year player Traeshon Holden, and rookie Anthony Smith.

Last year, Holden was a player who turned heads during camp and he has a chance again to prove he deserves a spot. Smith is an intriguing deep threat, who might be able to carve out a role. Valdes-Scantling is another wideout who can stretch the field, but he will have to shine to beat out the younger talent. As for Mingo, it feels as though he's on borrowed time and will need a lot to go his way to make the roster.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel Jr., Cobie Durant, Devin Moore

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is a battle that falls under both the important and intriguing category. Shavon Revel Jr. was selected with the idea that he could be a starter by the 2026 season and Christian Parker is a fan of his. He won't have an easy time holding onto the job, however, with Cobie Durant giving them a highly competitive option. Durant might be undersized, but he had three interceptions during the season and three more in the Los Angeles Rams' three playoff games.

Durant isn't the only one to watch either. Rookie Devin Moore is an incredibly talented cornerback, and I wrote recently that there were those who believe he can even push DaRon Bland. Before we get there, Moore has to prove he's a better option than Revel or Durant, which makes this a fun battle to watch.

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