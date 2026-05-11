Dallas Cowboys' Opening Odds For Week 1 vs Giants Hint Towards Familiar Trend

The 2026 NFL regular season schedule release date is still days away, but we now know where the Dallas Cowboys will be kicking off the new league year.

For the ninth time in the past 20 years, Dallas will start the season against the division rival New York Giants. And, because the Cowboys are still one of the biggest brands in football despite missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, the game will be in primetime.

Dallas will start the year on the road by traveling to MetLife Stadium for Sunday Night Football, which is the same venue where last season came to an end. We already know that the Cowboys will be playing in Brazil for Week 3, so the team's most likely home opener will fall in Week 2.

The good news for Dallas fans is that recent trends lean towards a strong start to the season against the Giants, with the Cowboys winning the past three season-openers against New York, including a 40-0 win on the road in 2023.

Following the announcement for Week One, DraftKings dropped the opening odds for Sunday night's primetime showdown, with the Cowboys being listed as slight 1.5-point favorites on the road. The over/under, meanwhile, is set for 47.5 total points.

That means you would need to wager $125 on the Cowboys to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Giants would land you a $105 payday.

All of the early information you need to know for the Cowboys' season-opener can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 1 betting odds

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC, Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Giants +105

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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