Von Miller Perfectly Forecasted Dallas Cowboys Tenure With Throwaway Quote

There was no shortage of excitement when the Dallas Cowboys signed Von Miller in free agency last month, and it was understandable why.

The Cowboys needed more pass-rush juice and the future Hall of Famer was coming off a season in which he posted nine sacks on just 37% of snaps played. Along with that, having Miller's veteran leadership was something that could benefit a defense with a lot of new pieces and two young edge rushers.

But we have not seen that pass-rush juice through three games, as Miller has yet to tally a sack and has just three pressures over 48 total snaps in three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Not exactly the jolt the Cowboys were expecting.

Revisiting Von Miller's contract quote

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller's slow start to his Cowboys tenure reminds us of a quote he produced before the start of the season.

Earlier this month, Miller said on his "Free Range w/ Von Miller" podcast that the Cowboys aren't "paying me for what I do on the football field," but rather to be "the locker room guy."

Miller pointed to the low value of his contract, which has a base of $5.5 million and a max of $7.5 million with incentives, as evidence of that because someone with his 2025 sack total should make more, which is true.

"My contract is what it is," Miller said. They’re not paying me for what I do on the football field. If I go out there and get eight sacks, 10 sacks, I’m way underpaid. They’re paying me, and my contract is what it is, to be the locker room guy."

We've seen Miller, who proclaimed himself a "Hall of Fame" teammate upon joining the Cowboys, coaching up Dallas defenders on the sideline, so he's doing his part there.

But Miller has not held up his end of the bargain on the football field with his lackluster production over his first three games.

While we appreciate all of the intangibles Miller brings with him thanks to his wealth of football knowledge and experience, the bottom line is that the No. 1 priority for him in Dallas is impacting this defense, which is even more important after the putrid start Dallas' unit has gotten off to as a whole.

More specifically, the pass-rush has generated 43 pressures, yet it has two measly sacks, and 1.5 of those came from Caleb Downs and Jonathan Bullard. Donovan Ezeiruaku is the only Cowboys edge rusher with a sack and he has just 0.5.

If Miller wants to lead, start leading by example with some sacks and maybe he can help get Dallas' pass-rush going.

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