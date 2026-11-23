One of the most frustrating things about the Dallas Cowboys' defense in 2026 has been the lack of production off the edge.

The Cowboys hoped the additions of Von Miller, Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence would lead to an improved pass-rush in 2026. Instead, four sacks — that's how many they have combined.

As we enter Week 12, the Cowboys have gotten a spark from a different player who was already on the 2026 roster before the defensive overhaul and finished with the second-most sacks on the team in 2025: James Houston.

Earlier in the season when the Cowboys couldn't buy a sack from their edge rushers, Houston was nowhere to be found. He was either inactive or playing very limited snaps on defense.

Then, in Week 7, the Cowboys apparently woke up and remembered they have Houston and it's paying off.

James Houston's hot streak

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (41) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (not pictured) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the course of the last four contests, Houston has played 20, 31, 37 and 38 snaps and has posted a combined 3.5 sacks in that span, including two in the Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans. That's a half of a sack less than the trio of Lawrence, Miller and Gary.

We've gone over ad nauseam throughout the season how poor the Cowboys' edge rushers have been at finishing their pressures with sacks. Houston has converted nine pressures into 3.5 sacks.

Houston obviously hasn't been thrilled with his lack of playing time overall this season, but he remains confident in his ability.

“I’m pretty used to it. It’s not something I want to get used to, but when I go out there, I know I’m gonna make a play," Houston said after Sunday's win, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.

As Houston has gotten more playing time the last four games, the Cowboys' pass-rush as a whole has been operating at the highest level it has all season. Now, that's not to say Houston is the direct cause of that improved showing, but he's certainly helping.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (41) celebrates a sack during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And even owner Jerry Jones has taken notice.

“All these players have their entire life on film,” he said. “So when you’ve seen players make plays, then you know they can do it."

“So that doesn’t surprise me to see him have this kind of a day," Jones added. "That’s what we need. We’ve given him a chance the past two weeks, and we’ve had a lot of pressure and a lot of sacks the last two weeks.”

The Cowboys already knew what Houston was capable of after he posted 5.5 sacks last season, so it's unfathomable that it took as long as it did for Dallas to at least give him a shot, especially considering the struggles in the edge rushers room.

But Houston has given the Cowboys the reminder they needed of late and he deserves to continue seeing the field as much as possible as long as he's producing the way he is.

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