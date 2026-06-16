Cowboys Projected as Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher in Free Agency

While the Dallas Cowboys have re-stocked their defense after the unit was the worst in the NFL last season, questions remain, especially at edge rusher.

One of the biggest additions for the Cowboys was Rashan Gary, who was a no-show for the Green Bay Packers in the second half of the 2025 campaign. Dallas is also relying on Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeriuaku, both of whom are unproven, and Sam Williams, who is coming off a down season.

With no guarantees in their edge rushers room, it's possible the Cowboys will consider adding more competition to it ahead of training camp next month.

Cowboys named landing spot for Haason Reddick

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pro Football & Sports Network's Alex Kennedy has named Dallas as a potential landing spot for two-time Pro Bowler and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE, Haason Reddick.

"Coming off of two disappointing seasons in a row, it’s very unlikely at this point that Reddick returns to the Pro Bowl form he had with Philadelphia," Kennedy wrote. "That said, among the 123 edge rushers who qualified for PFN’s EDGE Impact metric, he still ended the year above average, ranking No. 36."

"Potential Landing Spots: Patriots, Cowboys," Kennedy added.

Reddick spent last season with the Bucs and posted 2.5 sacks and 34 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He was bad in the run game, with Reddick posting a PFF grade of 45.2 in that area.

Would the Cowboys sign Reddick?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick was once one of the more consistent edge rushers in the NFL after he posted double-digit sacks in four straight seasons from 2020-2023.

However, Reddick's production has fallen off a cliff the past two seasons, with the 31-year-old posting 3.5 sacks in 23 games in that span.

Other than decline, a few possible explanations for that drop-off is his holdout from the New York Jets that lasted seven games and prevented him from having a normal offseason and start to the season in 2024, and his dealing with injury in 2025.

That said, it's more likely that Reddick's best days are behind him as he prepares to turn 32 in September and if the past two years are any indication, the Cowboys don't stand to gain much from signing him.

Knowing that, it's more likely the Cowboys will stick with who they have on the roster already and it would take an injury for Dallas to consider signing Reddick in free agency.