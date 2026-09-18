Dallas Cowboys' Friday Injury Report Includes Two Sidelined Starters

During the loss to the New York Giants this past weekend, the Cowboys had injury added to insult. Their defense struggled to make any plays throughout the night and two starters went down with injuries.

Malik Hooker went down with a forearm injury, which was later deemed to be a fracture that would force him out for a few weeks. Also injured in the loss was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a hamstring injury.

Neither will play this weekend against the Washington Commanders, but the good news is that Friday's injury report from practice is thin beyond Hooker and Overshown.

Dallas Cowboys Friday injury report

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas had two other names on their report with outside linebacker James Houston dealing with a shoulder issue and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius battling a knee injury. The good news, however, is that both Houston and Cornelius were full participants and should be able to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks.

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring): Did not practice

S Malik Hooker (forearm): Did not practice

OLB James Houston (shoulder): Full Participant

OL Ajani Cornelius (knee): Full Participant

Washington Commanders Friday injury report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch defended by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington isn't so lucky following their session on Friday. They will be without linebacker Frankie Luvu who was ruled out with a groin injury. Also out is tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is questionable, who has a back injury. Here is their full report ahead of the Week 2 showdown.

LB Frankie Luvu (groin): Did not practice

TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring): Did not practice

DT Javon Kinlaw (back): Limited participant

OLB Dorance Armstrong (knee): Limited participant

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (knee): Limited participant

WR Jaylin Lane (groin): Limited participant

DE Charles Omenihu (ankle): Limited participant

OLB Odafe Oweh (calf): Limited participant

RB Kaytron Allen (ankle/knee): Full participant

S Tyler Owens (ankle): Full participant

G Chris Paul (ankle): Full participant

DT Daron Payne (knee): Full participant

Cowboys still without Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Dallas, the report is somewhat misleading since it makes it seem as though they're fully healthy on offense. That isn't the case, with All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith on the IR following thumb surgery. He will be eligible for return after Week 4.

With him out, T.J. Bass got the start this past weekend and struggled against the Giants, surrendering three pressures. Bass has been a reliable reserve in the past, so the Cowboys are confident he can rebound, and they need him to do exactly that as they look for their first win of the season.

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