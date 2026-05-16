Jaishawn Barham Puts Cowboys Veterans on Notice With Competitive Mentality

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a trade for veteran linebacker Dee Winters, which has led many to believe Winters is going to be the starter next to DeMarvion Overshown in 2026, at least initially.

However, third-round pick and fellow linebacker Jaishawn Barham is not going to let that happen without a fight.

During a recent episode of the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley revealed that after meeting with some of Dallas' rookies, Barham told him he wants to "take a job" in his first season.

Holley also noted how Barham stood out during the meeting and stayed after it was over to pick Holley's brain, which shows just how dedicated the Michigan product already is.

“I am speaking to these rookies and I am watching how they are interacting, Jaishawn Barham is watching, he is taking notes,” he said. “When we were done, about 90% of the rookies left the room. Jaishawn Barham stayed for another 20, 25 minutes, asking questions, wanting to know more, wanting to know, ‘What are some of the ways that you study? What are some of the ways that you do this?’”

“Consistently digging into the conversation of, how can I get better? And he is like, ‘I want to take a job.’ That’s what he said, I want to take a job," Holley added. "He didn’t say whose job, he just said, ‘I want to take a job.’"

Which job is Barham looking for?

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While he has also been billed as an edge rusher coming out of college Barham is slated to begin his career as an off-ball linebacker, defensive coordinator Christian Parker said.

"The best thing is you don't have to project it, because you see it. At both Maryland and Michigan, he's playing both spots. He's off the ball, he's playing on the edge, they're playing Ohio State, it's goal line, he's three yards behind the nose and is tracking the football," Parker said during rookie minicamp.

"So you see those different traits. You want to see him off the ball and kind of see how that goes from that transition before you put him anywhere else. You could take advantage of more versatility when he's on that second level than if he's on the edge," Parker added. "But he's certainly capable of playing both. We're going to keep him at MIKE right now and kind of see how that goes."

We know DeMarvion Overshown isn't going anywhere. As long as he's healthy, Overshown is locked into a starting job at one linebacker spot.

That leaves the other spot as Barham's best bet to nab a starting job.

It won't be easy, though, as Winters is an experienced player who has a clear advantage over the inexperienced rookie, especially if the job calls for the green dot. Granted, Winters doesn't have any experience wearing the green dot, either, but a veteran is better equipped to learn that job than a first-year player.

That said, Barham offers more upside. The book is already written on Winters, who is an average starter, but Barham has the kind of athletic traits that could make him a true difference-maker at the position.

Even if Barham doesn't end up securing a starting job right away, he at least has the right mentality as he prepares for his first season in the NFL.