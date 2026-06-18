Cowboys' Reason For Canceling Final Minicamp Practice Was Stroke Of Brilliance

The Dallas Cowboys officially wrapped up the team's three-day mandatory minicamp at The Star on Thursday afternoon, but the end came early after it was announced that the final practice was canceled.

At the time of the announcement, it was unclear why the Cowboys decided to cancel the session, which was set to be a "mock game" walkthrough.

Now, the team will approximately five and a half weeks off until making the trip to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields, which have hosted the team's training camp since 2001 and will continue until at least 2030.

But what led to Dallas canceling practice on Thursday? As it turns out, it was a fun-filled moment and one stroke of luck.

Why Dallas Cowboys Canceled Final Minicamp Practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There were no reasons for concerns when it was announced that the team was canceling its final walkthrough, but learning the exact reason adds some fun to the end of what head coach Brian Schottenheimer came away pleased with.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer of ESPN.com, it was a free throw that sealed the deal.

"Brian Schottenheimer said he couldn’t be more pleased with how the offseason program went. The final walkthrough was canceled after NFL security man Rick Burkhead, father of Rex, made a free throw in the team meeting, which had the players excited."

That's one way to end on a high note.

As the Cowboys enter their brief hiatus from the field, Schottenheimer is riding a high and his confidence is up with what he's seen from the team throughout the first few phases of the offseason program.

"I mean, very confident. I love our roster. I love the changes that we've made on defense.I love Dak's grasp of what we're doing offensively. I love watching Tyler Booker going to year two and Donovan Ezeiruaku.I love the addition of Cobie Durant and Rashan Gary. We're seeing the best versions of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. Quinnen Williams came into this team last year at one of the most painful parts of the season. We lost a brother, so I think we're getting the best version of him.

"Christian Parker, what he brings, the evolution of Klayton Adams, Steve Shimko, Ken Dorsey, all these guys. So my confidence is rooted in the people that we have."

Let's hope that confidence continues into training camp and the 2026 season, which will hopefully result in a return to the postseason. The Cowboys are expected to announce the full list of training camp dates in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

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