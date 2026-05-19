Cowboys Replace George Pickens in 3-Round 2027 NFL Mock Draft

It's hard to be too critical of the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to the NFL draft. While they might not always get it right, they're usually able to put together an impressive overall class.

That was the case again in 2026 with Dallas landing multiple potential difference-makers. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was their top selection and has the highest ceiling. They also ended up with pass-rusher Malachai Lawrence and linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who has immense potential.

Even though we have yet to see this class on the field, it's still fun to look ahead to the next class and see who the Cowboys could target as they continue to build their roster.

Round 1: Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One of the biggest stories this offseason for the Cowboys has been George Pickens who was a breakout star in 2025. Pickens led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, which set him up for a big payday in the offseason.

Pickens wasn't able to truly test the market, however, with Dallas using the franchise tag to keep him around. Should he have another huge season, Pickens might price himself out of Dallas. If that's how things unfold, the Cowboys can look to the NFL draft for his replacement.

In this mock, they do by selecting Ryan Wingo out of Texas. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Wingo had 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. He's an ascending player who could be an excellent WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Round 2: Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Brice Pollock against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Moore was the only cornerback the Cowboys drafted this season, which was a bit surprising considering the struggles they've had at the position. Free agency addition Cobie Durant should help, but they're also banking on DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel to stay healthy.

Even if they can stay on the field, the Cowboys should continue to add talent to the position. That's why Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock is the selection here. A Mississippi State transfer, Pollock proved to be a ball hawk for the Red Raiders, recording five picks in 2025. The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder is versatile enough to play in zone and man coverage and was ranked as the seventh-best returning cornerback by College Football HQ's Matt De Lima.

There's no such thing as too many cornerbacks, so it would make sense for Dallas to continue to add talent at this vital position.

Round 3: Christian Alliegro, LB, Ohio State

Linebacker Christian Alliegro arrives for the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After three seasons at Wisconsin, Christian Alliegro transferred to Ohio State this offseason. Alliegro looks the part at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds and racked up 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks during his final season with the Badgers.

He has adequate speed to cover running backs and tight ends, but still needs work in this regard. Right now, he would be seen as a run-stuffer first, but there's more than enough talent for Alliegro to develop into a contributor at the next level.

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