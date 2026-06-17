Dallas Cowboys Reuniting With Offensive Lineman Amid Injury Concern

With the Dallas Cowboys dealing with an injury to one of their backup offensive linemen, the team is bringing in more help.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing offensive lineman Chris Glaser, who was on Dallas' practice squad in 2023 and was most recently with the UFL's Columbus Aviators.

ESPN's Todd Archer adds that the move will likely be made official later this week.

The signing of Glaser comes after Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters during OTAS that backup center Matt Hennessy was dealing with a neck injury that required surgery and could lead to him starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Hennessy, who would miss the first four games if he lands on the PUP list to start the season, was signed in free agency during the offseason and is expected to be the top backup center behind Cooper Beebe following the departure of Brock Hoffman to Pittsburgh.

What Chris Glaser brings to Cowboys

Columbus Aviators guard Chris Glaser and wide receiver Roc Taylor (18). | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Glaser last played a regular season snap in the NFL in 2024 with the Chicago Bears and has eight games of NFL experience under his belt, including three with Chicago and five with the New York Jets in 2023.

Glaser offers versatility with his experience playing at both guard and center. He posted a pass-blocking grade of 59.5 and a run-blocking grade of 52.6 in 83 snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2026, the 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman started in eight games at guard for the Aviators.

Cowboys' Plan B for backup center

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As of right now, the Cowboys appear to be leaning on backup guard T.J. Bass as the primary reserve behind Beebe while Hennessy is on the shelf.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, it was Bass getting the backup center reps during OTAs.

"Matt Hennessy suffered a neck injury during OTAs and will be out for an undetermined length of time," Watkins said. "That’s pushed T.J. Bass to backup center. Bass took snaps with the first and second team offense during OTA practices."

Bass has been a reliable backup guard for the Cowboys during his NFL career, but he has never played a snap at center, either in the pros or in college.

That said, we need not look any further than Beebee for an example of the Cowboys successfully transitioning a guard to center, so it's not crazy to think Dallas could do it with Bass as well.