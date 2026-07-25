Every Player on the Roster Bubble for Dallas Cowboys: Who's In, Who's Out

The Dallas Cowboys will arrive in Oxnard early next week to begin their 2026 training camp. They've had a busy offseason as head coach Brian Schottenheimer enters his second year at the helm.

After going 7-9-1 during his rookie campaign, Schottenheimer is hopeful that their changes on the defensive side of the ball can help them contend in the NFC East. Dallas did make some small moves to refine things offensively, but their focus has been overhauling their defensive roster to fit new coordinator Christian Parker's vision.

With the stage set, let's look at the players who are on the bubble for the Cowboys as they enter training camp and identify who makes the roster, who they will target for their 16-man practice squad, and who is likely to be left on the outside when they take the field in Week 1.

Which players make the initial roster?

Dallas Cowboys WR Traeshon Holden goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phil Mafah, RB

Traeshon Holden, WR

Michael Trigg, TE

Nick Leverett, G

Jay Toia, DT

Marist Liufau, EDGE

Sam Williams, EDGE

Trikweze Bridges, CB

Caelen Carson, CB

Markquese Bell, S

Phil Mafah was a fan-favorite during his rookie season, but spent much of the year on the IR. This year, he has a chance to fight for a much larger role and edges out Malik Davis for the RB3 spot. Traeshon Holden was impressive during minicamp and could fight his way onto the roster. Also making it as an undrafted free agent is Michael Trigg at tight end.

Defensively, Marist Liufau benefits from Charles Snowden being suspended for the first three games, giving him some extra time to adapt to his new position. There are a lot of new faces in the secondary, but Caelen Carson, Trikweze Bridges, and Markquese Bell are three returning players on the bubble who have a great shot of making the initial 53-man roster.

Top targets for Cowboys practice squad

Dallas Cowboys LB Langston Patterson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Davis, RB

Israel Abanikanda, RB

Jordan Hudson, WR

Anthony Smith, WR

Princeton Fant, TE

Pete Shiyazh, OT

Ajani Cornelius, OT

Trevor Keegan, G

Tommy Dunn, DT

Isaiah Land, EDGE

Langston Patterson, LB

Justin Barron, LB

Julius Wood, S

Elijah Clark, S

Zion Childress, CB

Derion Kendrick, CB

The practice squad gives teams an option to keep players around for developmental purposes, as well as some added depth in case of injury. Malik Davis began the 2025 campaign on the squad, but became a contributor by the end of the year. He starts off on the practice squad again this year, but is likely to be elevated at some point.

Dallas also has seventh-round pick Anthony Smith, who they would love to be able to develop. On defense, linebackers Langston Patterson and Justin Barron are also developmental prospects, whereas Julius Wood, Elijah Clark, Zion Childress, and Derion Kendrick give them some much-needed extra depth in the secondary. As we saw in 2025, that depth could be vital.

Which players don't make the cut?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominic Richardson, RB

Denzel Mims, WR

Tyler Johnson, WR

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Jaden Smith, WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

DJ Rogers, TE

DJ Wingfield, G

Marcellus Johnson, G

DJ Withers, DT

Kelvin Gilliam, DT

Adedayo Odeleye, DT

Tyrus Wheat, EDGE

Curtis Robinson, LB

Josh Butler, CB

Reddy Steward, CB

Ameer Speed, CB

There shouldn't be too many surprises on this list, even though there are a couple of big name players who won't make the roster. That includes former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, but fans have seen for the past three years that he hasn't developed into the player Dallas hoped he would become.

Jonathan Mingo is another well-known player who is likely to be off of the roster, with Dallas finally admitting they made a mistake in trading for him in 2024. Veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been a fun story, but his inability to contribute on special teams keeps him from making the cut.

Defensively, Josh Butler and Reddy Steward both have plenty of promise, but are victims of the numbers game.

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