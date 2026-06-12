Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Following Second Week of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys finished off their two weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday and will now turn the page to mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 16 and runs through June 20.

Over the course of the second week, we received some injury updates both from head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the beat writers who were on the ground at practice on Wednesday.

In case you missed anything from the second week of OTAs, we have you covered with our biggest takeaways from Dallas' lone open session of the week. We also dove into the details of how some of the team's draft picks performed.

Now, here's the injury round-up.

Jalen Thompson

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompson didn't take part in the first week of OTAs and it was status quo for him in the second week as he continued working off to the side with the rehab group.

However, we now have more information on Thompson's injury, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealing Thompson is dealing with a pectoral strain.

Schottenheimer described the injury as "nothing crazy," so there isn't any reason for concern at the moment.

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bland is still working his way back from offseason foot surgery. He once again joined Thompson in Dallas' rehab group working off to the side at practice.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram did report, however, that Bland was "doing a little bit more" than he did during the opening week of OTAs, so he's making progress.

Bland isn't likely to do much at minicamp next week but is on track to be ready for the start of training camp.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku had an excused absence from practice this week and there was no update on his recovery from offseason hip surgery.

However, we do know that Ezeiruaku is expected to be ready to go by training camp, so we would expect more rehab work at minicamp.

Matt Hennessy

Former San Francisco 49ers center Matt Hennessy. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hennessy is sidelined with a neck injury and Schotty noted that the veteran offensive lineman was having surgery on June 9 to repair a disc issue.

The expectation is Hennessy will be on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp, so don't expect him to participate in mandatory minicamp.

Hennessy will likely slot in as the Cowboys' backup center behind Cooper Beebe when healthy. He also has experience playing at guard.

Jonathan Mingo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is a crucial offseason for Mingo, who is fighting for a roster spot ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Mingo was not taking part in practice this week because of a groin strain that Schottenheimer said was minor. For now, it doesn't appear Mingo will miss a lot of time.