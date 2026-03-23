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Brock Hoffman Shares Emotional Farewell To Cowboys After Free Agency Departure

The Dallas Cowboys lost versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL free agency, and he shared some emotional parting words.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman gestures during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman gestures during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

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The Dallas Cowboys lost a key piece of the offensive line rotation over the weekend, with versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman deciding to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers during NFL free agency. Earlier in free agency, it was reported that Hoffman would join the Steelers, but he denied the reports. Now, a deal has come to fruition.

In Pittsburgh, Hoffman reunites with former head coach Mike McCarthy and former Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, who was hired as the Steelers' running backs coach.

Hoffman signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

After signing his new contract, Hoffman took to social media to share an emotional video montage from his time in Dallas. Hoffman shared the highlight reel along with the message, "Thank you Cowboys Nation."

The video featured the song "Too Fast" by country music star Jason Aldean.

Hoffman, who started 14 games over the past two seasons, agreed to a one-year. Hoffman started games at both center and guard, showing just how valuable a piece he can be for Pittsburgh. Throughout his four years in Dallas, Hoffman appeared in 54 games with 16 total starts.

In Pittsburgh, Hoffman will enter the offseason competing for a starting job. Whether he ends up in the starting lineup remains to be seen, but because of his ability to play multiple positions, Hoffman will land a role with the Steelers.

Hoffman becomes the fifth internal free agent to sign with another team this offseason, joining safety Juanyeh Thomas, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, linebacker Jack Sanborn, and defensive end Payton Turner.

A full look at the Cowboys' offseason departures can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Offseason Departures

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
  • Brock Hoffman, offensive line: signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jack Sanborn, linebacker: signed with the Chicago Bears
  • Juanyeh Thomas, safety: signed with the Indianapolis Colts
  • Jalen Tolbert, wide receiver: signed with the Miami Dolphins
  • Payton Turner, defensive end: signed with the Detroit Lions

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JOSH SANCHEZ

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