Cowboys Secondary Could Catch Lucky Break vs Giants in Week 1 After Malik Nabers News

While we anxiously await the full 2026 NFL schedule release on Thursday night in primetime, we are learning more about the Dallas Cowboys' path for the upcoming campaign. Three Cowboys games were confirmed entering Thursday, including the season opener.

The Cowboys will open the season on the road against the division rival New York Giants, before what is expected to be the team's home opener in Week 2, and then a Week 3 trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Dallas will learn its full schedule later in the day, but for now, all eyes are on the season opener and the team's secondary may have just caught a lucky break.

Giants superstar receiver Malik Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, recently had a second surgery. New York is hopeful that Nabers will be healthy for Week One, but there is no guarantee, which means Dallas' revamped defense could open the year against a wounded offense.

Golden Opportunity For Dallas Defense

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Along with his ACL reconstruction, Nabers had a full meniscus repair. The second surgery was to "remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness," Dan Duggan of The Athletic wrote. He added that the second surgery took place "multiple weeks ago" and was a "clean up."

Nabers was limited to just four games last season, but he had a massive game against Dallas' putrid defensive backfield. Nabers hauled in nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' overtime loss to Big D.

During his two games against Dallas during his rookie season, Nabers totaled 20 catches for 184 yards. Nabers' recovery will certainly be something to watch leading up to Week 1.

Dallas' defense will have a completely different look in 2026, after signing Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Walker in free agency, while losing some veterans from the defensive backfield. The team also drafted Ohio State star Caleb Downs and Florida's Devin Moore.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So, if Nabers is unable to go, the Cowboys' defensive backs will have one less threat to worry about as they continue to work on their chemistry in a new system.

Last season, the Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

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