Dallas Cowboys Can Hilariously Spoil Giants Star's Week 1 Wish

The Dallas Cowboys will officially learn their path through the 2026 NFL season on Thursday night, when the regular season schedule drops in primetime. However, leading up to the schedule release, there have been a handful of standalone games confirmed.

We know three of the Cowboys' games for the upcoming season, which include a season-opener against the division rival New York Giants, a historic International Series showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and an epic NFC East clash on Thanksgiving Day against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once it was confirmed that the Cowboys would hit the road for Week 1, Giants star linebacker Brian Burns made it clear that there is revenge on his mind.

The last time the two teams faced off in a season opener was in 2023, with the Giants receiving an 40-0 shellacking at the hands of the Cowboys. Interestingly enough, Burns wasn't a part of that game, but he is apparently feeling second-hand embarrassment.

Brian Burns' Bizarre Week 1 Quote

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns poses during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"40-0, you know we're gonna hear a lot about that leading up to this one. Damn sure I'm gonna want to redeem it this time around," Burns said.

After the quote went viral, Burns was immediately clowned in the comments section.

"Revenge time? For a game from 3 years ago before he even played there? Lol, enjoy BTA Sept 13th," one fan wrote, noting that Burns played for the Carolina Panthers at the time. Another fan pointed to the Cowboys' recent string of success against the Giants, writing, "WHAT revenge? MetLife Stadium is OUR house and ONLY our house."

It's hard to argue that point. The Cowboys hold an all-time series lead of 78-48-2 against the Giants, and have won 16 of the last 18 matchups between the two teams. Before losing the Giants in the season finale last season when there was nothing to play for, the Cowboys had rattled off nine consecutive wins in the series.

We'll have to see if Dallas can keep their hot streak going against the Giants to kick off the 2026 campaign, and give Burns a taste of the 40-0 blowout that he missed out on three years ago.

The Cowboys and Giants are set to face off on Sunday, September 13, on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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