Dallas Cowboys Sign Another WR, Add Linebacker In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are not wasting any time adding to their roster once again after putting together a talented rookie class during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas has now shifted its focus back to free agency, as the Cowboys signed two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal on Monday. Originally a member of the Green Bay Packers, "MVS" won two rings with the Kansas City Chiefs before journeying his way across the league the past two seasons.

The move gives Dallas a veteran wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens while also adding championship experience to the roster. The Cowboys already lost Jalen Tolbert in free agency this offseason and only managed to add wide receiver Anthony Smith in the seventh round during the draft.

But Valdes-Scantling was just the start. After that news broke, the Cowboys showed that they are certainly not done with adding more free agents this offseason, making two additions at both wide receiver and linebacker.

More Help Coming for Dallas Cowboys at LB and WR

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson after the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cowboys announced Monday that they have also signed former New York Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson and former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson to one-year deals.

Johnson, like Valdes-Scanlting, is a Super Bowl champion, having won a ring during his rookie season in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players now bring some valuable veteran depth the offense and could find themselves in position to make some key plays down the stretch of next season.

In 61 career games in the regular season (13 starts), Johnson has tallied 88 catches for 1,025 yards and five touchdowns. He's also appeared in six career playoff games, including Super Bowl LV. Across those six postseason contests, he posted seven catches for 76 yards.

Johnson also spent time with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV as he runs for a first down in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As for Robinson, he now adds some much-needed depth at linebacker for the Cowboys, who recently traded for 49ers linebacker Dee Winters during the draft. The two of them will be reunited in Dallas after spending the past three seasons together in San Francisco.

In 29 games and three starts, Robinson has posted 52 total tackles (26 solo) and one pass breakup.

Cowboys fans will have to keep a close eye in the coming weeks to see if Dallas makes another flurry of moves in free agency.

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