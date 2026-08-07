Dallas Cowboys Sign Former UFL Rushing Champion Among Two Moves

While the Dallas Cowboys had the day off from training camp on Friday, the team decided to make a few roster moves.

The Cowboys announced they have signed running back Jashaun Corbin. In a corresponding move, Dallas waived fellow running back Dominic Richardson.

Richardson was one of the Cowboys' 11 undrafted free-agent signings following the 2026 NFL Draft, but he failed to make a good enough impression to stick through training camp.

Corbin has six career NFL games under his belt, all of which came with the New York Giants in 2023. In those games, Corbin totaled one carry for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards while mostly playing on special teams.

Corbin has also spent stints with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Former UFL Rushing Champion

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin really made a name for himself in the UFL, where he enjoyed plenty of success.

In 2025, Corbin led the UFL in rushing yards with 514 while scoring four touchdowns on the ground, and he added 18 catches for 138 yards with the San Antoni Brahmas.

In 2026, Corbin had another strong UFL season with the Orlando Storm, ripping off 438 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He ranked third in rushing yards.

The deck is obviously heavily stacked against Corbin making the Cowboys' 53-man roster out of training camp.

Dallas has a crowded running backs room that features Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Davis, Blue and Mafah are all competing for the RB2 job and it is a hotly-contested battle with Blue and Mafah both having standout offseasons.

Blue has stood out a bit more and is going to make the roster and could very well beat out Davis for RB2, but Mafah is making a strong case for the Cowboys to keep four running backs.

If Corbin is going to stick in Dallas, it's going to be on the practice squad. However, he's going to need Mafah to make the cut, as the former seventh-round pick will likely be Dallas' practice squad running back if he doesn't make the roster.

Corbin's stiffest competition for a practice squad spot will be Israel Abanikanda, who has been impressive in his own right during training camp.

Assuming he can stick for the rest of camp, Corbin will have ample opportunity to show his stuff, as Dallas still has two joint practices and three preseason games coming up.