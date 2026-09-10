Dallas Cowboys TE Depth Shaky For Week 1 After Two Miss Thursday Practice
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At long last, the Dallas Cowboys are on the brink of starting their 2026 regular season with a road matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
The Cowboys head into MetLife Stadium looking relatively healthy across the board, allowing fans to get a full look at Dallas' elite offense and revamped defense.
However, the Cowboys' health at tight end was a storyline to watch during the preseason and that's continuing headed into Week 1.
Injury Updates for Cowboys TEs Michael Trigg, Luke Schoonmaker
The Cowboys' tight end depth is in question before the team boards the flight to East Rutherford.
During Thursday's practice, Dallas tight end Luke Schoonmaker was not in attendance, per reports from Tommy Yarrish of Cowboys.com. It's unclear if Schoonmaker's absence is injury related or not, but it leaves his availability against the Giants up in the air.
On top of that, practice squad tight end Michael Trigg was off to the side doing rehab as he recovers from a toe injury, according to Yarrish.
The Cowboys will of course lean on Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford at tight end both in Week 1 and beyond, but the depth at that spot continues to be something to watch.
Trigg offers some intriguing upside as a pass-catcher, something that fans got a glimpse of during the preseason opener when he had four catches for 30 yards in a 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Other Depth Options at Tight End for Dallas
Along with Trigg's toe injury, the Cowboys also lost Princeton Fant to a season-ending torn ACL during training camp along with DJ Rogers to an MCL sprain.
Both players are currently on injured reserve for Dallas.
Their injuries led to the Cowboys signing Mitch Van Vooren during the preseason but he was waived during 53-man roster cuts.
If Schoonmaker and Trigg remain sidelined, this leaves the Cowboys with only one healthy tight end off the practice squad in James Mitchell, who signed with Dallas on Sept. 3. The former fifth-round pick in 2022 played in five games with the Carolina Panthers last season
With 35 games of NFL experience under his belt, Mitchell is an interesting candidate to be called up from the practice squad if the Cowboys want to carry three tight ends on the roster against the Giants, joining Ferguson and Spann-Ford.
The Cowboys and Giants will kick off from MetLife Stadium on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CT.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7