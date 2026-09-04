Cowboys Already Making Change to Practice Squad By Swapping Out Tight Ends

Tomorrow is never promised today in the NFL and now-ex Dallas Cowboys tight end Mitch Van Vooren just found that out first hand.

On Thursday, the Cowboys made a change to their practice squad by releasing Van Vooren, who will be replaced by fellow tight end James Mitchell.

Van Vooren was signed just a few weeks back and, after failing to make the cut on the team's initial 53-man roster, as expected, he was signed to the practice squad.

But now Van Vooren is looking for a new home after his release from the Cowboys' practice squad and Mitchell gets himself a fresh start in Dallas.

Mitchell is one of two tight ends the Cowboys have on their practice squad, along with rookie Michael Trigg. Dallas also has three tight ends on its 53-man roster in Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker.

More info on James Mitchell

Carolina Panthers tight end James Mitchell (85) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions out of Virginia Tech in 2022. He appeared in 30 games over three seasons with Detroit, tallying 13 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, including 11 catches for 113 yards and the score in 2022.

After his contract was not renewed in 2025 after finishing off the 2024 season on the Lions' practice squad, Mitchell latched on with the Carolina Panthers in 2025 and caught three balls for 28 yards over five contests.

He was brought back by Carolina in 2026, and while there was a shot he could make the team's 53-man roster, those hopes were pretty much dashed the second Carolina signed Darren Waller.

Mitchell's strength comes as a pass-catcher, as he sports plus athleticism for the position. He is only an adequate blocker, at best, though.

Cowboys' practice squad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's an updated look at Dallas' practice squad:

Offense

QB Joe Milton

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jordan Hudson

WR Anthony Smith

TE Michael Trigg

TE James Mitchell

OL Wanya Morris

OL Marcellus Johnson

OL Nick Leverett

Defense

DL Adedayo Odeleye (IPP)

DT Tommy Dunn

DT Elijah Garcia

LB Justin Barron

LB Isaiah Land

LB Curtis Robinson

DB Derion Kendrick

DB Reddy Steward

The normal limit for practice squads is 16 players, but the Cowboys are allowed to have 17 on theirs.

That's because players who are part of the International Player Pathway program do not count against the limit. The Cowboys' international player is defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye.

The Cowboys were recently able to bring back Joe Milton, who made the 53-man roster along with Sam Howell but was cut after cutdown day to make room for running back Emari Demercado, who was claimed off waivers to give Dallas more depth at the running back position, where Dallas only had two true backs.

The move solidified Howell as the QB2 after a close battle between the two signal-callers.

Milton is well-liked by head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his teammates, who were happy to see him back.

"It means a lot," quarterback Dak Prescott said of Milton re-signing to the practice squad. "Obviously, me just personally, I thought he would've gotten picked up in the waivers. Fortunate for us, we got a hell of a player back and a guy that makes our room better, a guy that makes our team better. His spirit, just the way that he approaches the day… he's a hell of a dude, a hell of a competitor."

Milton did show improvement over the course of the offseason, and especially in the preseason, when he had two phenomenal showings.

Unfortunately for Milton, he might have lost the QB2 battle in the final preseason game, when he struggled and Howell shined.

Now, Milton can continue to develop on the practice squad in the hopes he gets a better opportunity at some point down the road.

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