Cowboys Tease 2026 NFL Schedule Release Video With Creepy 'Tyler Takeover'

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026 NFL regular season release on Thursday, May 14, in primetime, where the team will learn its path for what is hopefully a return to the postseason.

Dallas has missed out on the playoffs for the past two years and will face another difficult challenge in 2026. The Cowboys have one of the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, and also will travel more than the majority of teams across the NFL, but after revamping the roster through free agency and the draft, there is some buzz surrounding the team.

While we don't know when and where each game will be, the social media team is already aware and has been rolling out teasers for the always anticipated schedule release videos.

NFL schedule release day is a time for social media teams to shine and showcase their creativity with unique schedule drops, and the Cowboys' video appears poised for a "Tyler Takeover."

Dallas Cowboys Schedule Release Teasers

In the first teaser, offensive linemen Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, and Tyler Guyton appeared in black robes. They introduced the "Tyler Takeover" while preparing for the official schedule drop. Are they getting ready for Star Wars? A spin on NBC's reality series The Traitors? Perhaps delivering Danhausen curses on opponents?

Then, we saw a bizarre photo from the film room, with tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford and Jake Ferguson posing for something that looks fit for a slasher film.

Cowboys fans have had mixed reviews on the team's schedule release videos in recent years, so we'll have to wait and see if the Cowboys' social team can finally deliver.

The official NFL schedule release is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Confirmed Games

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1: at New York Giants - SNF (confirmed)

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:25 p.m. CT in Brazil (confirmed)

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (confirmed)

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Opponents

A general view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Home Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Away Opponents

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Let's hope the NFL lays out a team-friendly path for the Cowboys in 2026, after a brutal stretch last fall ended with the team falling just short in the playoff race.

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