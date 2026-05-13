The Dallas Cowboys will learn their official path to a playoff berth for the first time in two years on Thursday, May 14, when the full 2026 NFL regular season schedule is released in primetime.

While we don't know the exact time and date for every game, leaks have been rolling out throughout the week, and we have known the team's full list of opponents for several months.

It was also previously confirmed that the Cowboys will be giving up a home game for a historic trip to Brazil, marking the league's first game in Rio de Janeiro when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracaña Stadium. The league previously played in Sao Paolo's Neo Quimica Arena.

With the international trip, the Cowboys' schedule presents an even more difficult challenge than simply strength of schedule, with the team set to travel further than 28 other teams.

Dallas Cowboys Projected 'Miles Traveled' Ranks In NFL's Top 5

BREAKING: The 32 NFL teams travel 628,873 miles this season. That equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth, or 2.63 times the distance to the Moon.



Six teams will travel more than the distance around the earth the equator - 24,901 miles.



Story In Comments 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0rTexrWD8n — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 13, 2026

Betting analyst Bill Speros put together the numbers and revealed the Cowboys will travel a total of 27,980 miles during the 2026 season, the fourth most in the league. Dallas is one of just six teams that will travel more than 25,000 miles throughout the year.

The 49ers have the most difficult travel schedule with 38,105 miles, while the Carolina Panthers will travel just 8,740 miles.

Taking away a home game is never an exciting prospect for teams, especially when the game includes international travel. Dallas will also be facing the Baltimore Ravens, which is one of the most exciting games on the international schedule and a tough challenge for Week 3.

Hopefully the Cowboys can overcome the travel hurdle as they aim for a bounce-back year.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 opponents can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Opponents

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Home Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

WashingtonCommanders

Away Opponents

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

The official 2026 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, so mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready for the full list of games.

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