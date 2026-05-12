Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Opening Odds vs Eagles Suggests Holiday Frustration

On Monday, it was confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys would host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. This is significant since it's the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

This past season, the Cowboys shocked the world when they upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the annual Turkey Day game. That came just days after the Cowboys upset the Eagles, which not only improved their record to 6-5-1 at the time, but gave them wins over the two teams that met in the previous Super Bowl.

That excitement was short-lived, with Dallas going 1-4 down the stretch. They finished 7-9-1 overall, but put in a lot of work this offseason in hopes of a better campaign. Even with their changes, the way too early odds are against them against their biggest rival on Thanksgiving Day, according to DraftKings.

Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 12 betting odds

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun, | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is opening as a slight favorite, according to the betting site, with the Cowboys at +1.5 odds. The good news for Dallas is that this is still expected to be a close game, which is a testament to the work they did this offseason to shore up their defense.

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX, FOX One, NFL+

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +105, Eagles -125

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys have never defeated Eagles on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter shake hands after the game. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Surprisingly enough, the Cowboys and Eagles have only played one another twice on Thanksgiving Day. As we recently noted, both games were lopsided wins for the Eagles. In 1989, it was a 27-0 win for the Eagles, while 2014 saw them win 33-10.

Dallas and the Eagles have been even over the past five years, splitting the past 10 games. This season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them again split the series, although a sweep for Cowboys fans would be nice after watching the Eagles win the NFC East the past two seasons.

That said, the odds are suggesting the holidays could be frustrating for those who cheer on America's Team.

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