Cowboys' Ideal Opponent For 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Showcase Could Decide NFC East

This Thursday, the 2026 NFL schedule will be released in full. While we already know which teams the Dallas Cowboys have to face this year, Thursday will let us know when they will take on each opponent.

As is often the case, leaks have been surfacing about the schedule. For the Cowboys, that includes a confirmation of their Week 1 opponent, the New York Giants. Dallas will also make history by playing in the first regular season game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

A third game has been set as well, with Nick Harris sayingCowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 for their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles is the ideal NFC East showdown on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This past season, the Cowboys hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving and shocked the world by knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champions. That came one week after they knocked off the Eagles. It also capped off a three-game winning streak that improved their record to 6-5-1, putting them back in the NFC East race.

As we all know, the defense fell apart down the stretch and Dallas was 1-4 in their final five games. This season, however, they’ve focused on improving their defense, which is led by Eagles’ pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, who is their new defensive coordinator.

Assuming the defense truly is improved, the Cowboys and Parker could be heading into Week 12 in a battle with the defending NFC East champs. That’s enough of a story by itself, but throw in the presence of Parker and it becomes even more exciting.

For some added drama, Dallas will have to try and slow down the Eagles’ offense which will feature rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon. This is significant since the Cowboys allowed Philly to select Lemon, trading them the 20th overall pick so they can take him before the Pittsburgh Steelers could make Lemon their selection.

History hasn’t been kind to Cowboys against the Eagles on Thanksgiving

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez throws in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the longest running rivalries, these two teams have met just twice on Thanksgiving Day.

The first was in 1989 when the Eagles won 27-0. They met again in 2014, and Philadelphia had another lopsided victory, winning 33-10.

That means the Eagles are not only an ideal opponent due to NFC East ramifications, but it’s also a chance for the Cowboys to change some unfortunate history.

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