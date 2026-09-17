Cowboys Training Camp Star Could Be Overlooked Answer at Linebacker in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of falling to 0-2 if they can't fix their defensive issues during Week 2's home opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Injuries certainly aren't helping the team's chances at putting together a quick turnaround in that regard, as Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was sidelined for a second straight day at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1's loss to the New York Giants.

This leaves the Cowboys with some decisions to make at linebacker. Dee Winters and rookie Jaishawn Barham could end up taking on green dot responsibilities, but Dallas has an overlooked option sitting on the practice squad who could end up playing a key role in the event he gets called up for Week 2.

Justin Barron an Option for Cowboys After Impressive Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron could be a candidate to get called up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's home game against the Commanders, per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

Though he didn't make the final 53-man roster, it's clear the Cowboys coaching staff likes what Barron brings to the table, or else they wouldn't have brought him back to the practice squad.

After all, what's not to like about having three interceptions in a single joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams? That's exactly what Barron did last month, catching thre attention of Dallas fans in the process. Many felt he had earned himself a roster spot as a result of this.

"I know Justin Barron had a great day. Overall, I was very pleased with the work," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the joint practice with the Rams.

You could even make an argument that Barron is worthy of the green dot based on what he did during training camp, but that feels unlikely for a player that didn't even make the 53-man roster.

Still, stranger things have happened in the NFL.

Justin Barron Has Valuable Football Experience

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he remains relatively unproven at the NFL level, Barron has a ton of football experience that could ultimately play a part in his potential impact for the Cowboys in Overshown's absence.

Barron played five years of college football at Syracuse where he appeared in 62 games with 47 starts while posting 285 total tackles (165 solo), 3.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Sure, Syracuse isn't a national powerhouse that produces NFL talent year in and year out, but it's hard to overlook that amount of snaps at the FBS level. Barron has experience that's unmatched by most young players once they get to the league.

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