DeMarvion Overshown, Malik Hooker Injury Updates From Cowboys Confirm Return Timelines

The Dallas Cowboys lost two key players to injury during the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants in linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker.

Hooker sustained what was initially called a forearm injury, while Overshown came down with a hamstring injury. Both issues occurred in the second half and forced their early exits.

When it comes to Overshown, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that it's a strained hamstring for the linebacker, but the good news is he is only expected to miss a week or two.

"LB DeMarvion Overshown has a strained hamstring. Should be one-to-two weeks for recovery time, nothing long-term," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com relayed during Schotty's Monday presser.

While an earlier report stated that Hooker had a fractured forearm, Schottenheimer said that it's actually a fractured elbow.

Hooker will have surgery, but the belief is that it's "a two week window," Schotty said.

While it stinks both players will miss a game or more, the fact that neither one is out for longer is good news.

The last thing the Cowboys could afford after their disappointing defensive showing last night was to lose two key players for an extended period of time.

Here's how Dallas could bridge the gap without both players.

Barhammer time?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Overshown sidelined with his injury, this likely means rookie and third-round pick Jaishawn Barham is going to move into a starting role for the time being.

Barham was a standout during the offseason with a strong showing in camp and in one of the preseason contests.

The rookie saw ample playing time against the Giants in Week 1, as he played 34 snaps in the losing effort. Barham recorded six tackles, including one for loss, and a pair of run stops, per Pro Football Focus.

Dallas also has Shemar James on the 53-man roster and Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson the practice squad.

How Cowboys will replace Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hooker on the shelf, P.J. Locke will step into a big role for the Cowboys' defense, Schottenheimer confirmed.

Hooker served as the safety next to Jalen Thompson when Caleb Downs was in the slot. When Dallas was in its base defense, Downs went back to safety.

"With Malik Hooker out for a couple of weeks, Brian Schottenheimer indicated the preference is to keep Caleb Downs in his slot role in passing situations, which means PJ Locke takes over the snaps Hooker played before getting hurt," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

Along with Locke, the Cowboys also have Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell at safety on the active roster.

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