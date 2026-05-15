Cowboys Troll Jayden Daniels, Mom Regina Jackson In Schedule Release Video

When it comes to rivalries in the NFC East, the gloves are always off. That was the case on Thursday night, when the Dallas Cowboys dropped their NFL schedule release video across social media.

Schedule release videos allow social media teams for franchise's across the league to flex their creativity, and the Cowboys delivered.

Dallas went with a "mission" theme for their schedule release, with cards laying out mission objectives and intel for each opponent. Dallas held no punches when it came to the Washington Commanders, who the Cowboys will face in Week 2 and Week 18.

The Cowboys roasted Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels for being a "momma's boy," by bringing up his close relationship with his mother, Regina Jackson, who serves double-duty as his agent.

Regina Jackson, mother of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels takes a photo with Tom Brady | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson made headlines in the past for being protective of his son, with a perception that she prevents him from dating so no one gets in the way of his career, given his financial status. She has said that Daniels is free to date, but the internet is always going to run with a joke. And so did the Cowboys.

Some believe the Cowboys' joke "crossed the line."

Dallas Cowboys Go Full Roast Mode

The mission for the Commanders read, "Convince the quarterback to join [dating app] Hinge."

Intel on the mission card added, "The QB shows a pattern of throwing himself into harmful situations. In response, he is well protected on all fronts. Both on and off the field. Be careful." The video then showed a photo of Daniels with his mom.

Was the joke a bit too far? Perhaps. Let's just hope that Daniels won't turn the schedule release jab into fuel to come out on fire against the Cowboys and take them to the woodshed. Dallas is trying to bounce back in 2026 and reach the postseason, so they can't afford to stumble through the NFC East.

A full look at the Cowboys' divisional schedule for the 2026 season can be seen below. Click here for Dallas' full 2026 regular season schedule.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFC East Schedule

NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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