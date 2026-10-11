Cowboys Trolled By Bucs Rookie Who Grew Up Hating Team After Week 5 Loss

Losing is tough on its own, but for the Dallas Cowboys, the sting typically goes well beyond game day. As the most visible franchise in the NFL, Dallas is a constant talking point, and there's no shortage of opinions when they lose.

They're trolled by media personalities, such as Stephen A. Smith, and picked apart by others, such as Colin Cowherd. That's been the case this week after suffering a surprising defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

As if that wasn't enough to deal with, opposing players are also piling on. Following their upset over the Cowboys, rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter shared photos as well as a clip of himself tackling running back Javonte Williams. The post was tagged as Cowgirl Stadium, and captioned "How bout dem Cowboys."

Trotter, a second-round pick out of Missouri, had seven tackles with one tackle for loss during the Bucs' 24-16 win over the heavily-favored Cowboys. It was the first victory of the year for Tampa Bay, who got the job done despite being without star quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels got the start in his place, and looked like a seasoned veteran against the suspect Dallas defense. Tampa Bay's defense, on the other hand, shut down the explosive Dallas offense, holding them to their lowest point total of the season.

Josiah Trotter has reason to hate Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the name Trotter sounds familiar to Dallas fans, there's a reason for that. The rookie linebacker is the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., who spent eight years with the Philadelphia Eagles through three separate stings (1998-2001, 2004-2006, 2009) and two with Washington. The elder Trotter was also with the Tampa Bay Bucs for one season in 2007.

Trotter made the Pro Bowl four times during his 11-year career, finishing with 914 tackles 12.5 sacks, 69 tackles for loss, and nine interceptions.

His father's ties to the Eagles are more than enough reason for Trotter to poke fun at Dallas, but he has another reason as well. His older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., is in his third season with the Eagles. Trotter Jr. was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson and has developed into a valuable role player in the Philly defense.

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